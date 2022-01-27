Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 12:23 am

Minnie Mouse to get a makeover for Disneyland Anniversary

Minnie Mouse will wear Stella McCartney-designed pantsuit for Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary. The infamous cartoon character will debut her first pantsuit at Disneyland Paris in March to celebrate the park’s 30th anniversary.

The bespoke pantsuit was created by Stella McCartney. The British fashion designer said Minnie will don the pantsuit in recognition of Women’s History Month in March, according to a news release from Disneyland Paris.

“I am delighted to be working with the one, the only, the iconic Minnie Mouse,” McCartney said in the statement.

“Minnie has always had a special place in my heart,” she added. “We share the same values. What I love about Minnie is the fact that she embodies happiness, self-expression, authenticity and that she inspires people of all ages around the world. Plus, she has such great style.”

McCartney continued: “I wanted Minnie to wear her very first pantsuit at Disneyland Paris, so I have designed one of my iconic costumes – a blue tuxedo – using responsibly sourced fabrics. This new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation.”

Disneyland Paris has released a video presenting new, sparkly costumes for “Mickey, Minnie & Friends” in the 30th-anniversary celebration of the park.

 

