Web Desk BOL News

23rd Jan, 2022. 08:22 pm

Mira Rajput puts her arms around Shahid Kapoor and kisses him

Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput’s idea of a Sunday binge proved to be rather out of the ordinary. On Sunday, she posted a loving selfie of herself and husband Shahid Kapoor with a simple two-word remark.
Mira came to Instagram to share a fragment of a beautiful moment with Shahid, in which the two can be seen kissing while Mira slipped in a photo. She has her arms around Shahid while pointing her camera to the mirror, carefully obscuring the real kiss in the photograph.

 

“Sunday binge,” Mira captioned her Instagram image. Fans filled her post’s comment area with heart eyes and red hearts emoticons. “Beautiful couple,” one fan wrote, while another added, “You guys!” Several individuals commented on the post with ‘wows’ and ‘Oh my god,’ and several praised Shahid and Mira for establishing huge couple goals: “You guys are goals,” one person said.

Shahid and Mira frequently appear in beautiful Instagram images on each other’s feeds. Mira enlisted Shahid for a photo on New Year’s Eve and said, “It’s going to be a great one because Mr K agreed to a photo.” Everyone has a Happy New Year. For the first time, I’m completely at ease on New Year’s Eve. To love, pyjamas, soft socks, and a bear. “Can we repeat this every year?”

 

Mira penned a heartfelt card to Shahid on their sixth wedding anniversary last year, writing: “I love you more than words suffice.” “Happy 6th birthday, my love of my life.” Shahid and Mira married in 2015 and have two children, daughter Misha and son Zain. The couple is getting ready to move into their new home, which is now being prepared.

 

Shahid will next be seen in the cricket drama Jersey, which was intended to be released on December 31 but has been postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic’s third wave. Shahid was most recently seen in the 2019 film Kabir Singh.

