Miss USA Cheslie Kryst died after falling from a 60-story skyscraper, and Harnaaz Sandhu mourns her loss.

Cheslie Kryst, Miss USA 2019, died on Sunday. Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu wrote a poignant statement for Cheslie, expressing her “heartbreak” at the news.

Cheslie, a beauty queen, lawyer, fashion blogger, and Extra TV correspondent, died after falling from a “higher elevation” of a 60-story apartment in New York City shortly after 7 a.m. on Sunday, January 30, according to an NYPD official.

Harnaaz posted a photo to her Instagram Story on Monday in which she can be seen smiling with Cheslie following her triumph at the 70th Miss Universe 2021 pageant in Eilat, Israel.

Harnaaz Sandhu wrote a passionate email for Cheslie, saying she is “heartbroken” by the news.

She captioned the photograph, “This is devastating and unbelievable; you were always a source of inspiration for many people. Cheslie, may you rest in peace.”

According to E! News, the NYPD stated that Kryst’s death, who lived on the ninth storey, appeared to be a suicide, but that the official cause has yet to be determined.

Cheslie was born in 1991 in Jackson, Michigan and grew up in South Carolina. She attended the University of South Carolina before graduating from the Wake Forest University School of Law in 2017. She was a civil litigator with the North Carolina company Poyner Spruill LLP. She also developed the White Collar Glam blog for women in work attire.