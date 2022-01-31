Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 04:15 pm

Miss USA Cheslie Kryst died after falling from a 60-story skyscraper, and Harnaaz Sandhu mourns her loss.

Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 04:15 pm
Cheslie Kryst

Miss USA Cheslie Kryst died after falling from a 60-story skyscraper, and Harnaaz Sandhu mourns her loss.

Cheslie Kryst, Miss USA 2019, died on Sunday. Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu wrote a poignant statement for Cheslie, expressing her “heartbreak” at the news.

Cheslie, a beauty queen, lawyer, fashion blogger, and Extra TV correspondent, died after falling from a “higher elevation” of a 60-story apartment in New York City shortly after 7 a.m. on Sunday, January 30, according to an NYPD official.

Harnaaz posted a photo to her Instagram Story on Monday in which she can be seen smiling with Cheslie following her triumph at the 70th Miss Universe 2021 pageant in Eilat, Israel.

Harnaaz Sandhu wrote a passionate email for Cheslie, saying she is “heartbroken” by the news.

She captioned the photograph, “This is devastating and unbelievable; you were always a source of inspiration for many people. Cheslie, may you rest in peace.”

According to E! News, the NYPD stated that Kryst’s death, who lived on the ninth storey, appeared to be a suicide, but that the official cause has yet to be determined.

Cheslie was born in 1991 in Jackson, Michigan and grew up in South Carolina. She attended the University of South Carolina before graduating from the Wake Forest University School of Law in 2017. She was a civil litigator with the North Carolina company Poyner Spruill LLP. She also developed the White Collar Glam blog for women in work attire.

 

Read More

43 mins ago
Photos: A sneak peek into Hiba Bukhari & Arez Ahmed's honeymoon clicks

The newlywed couple Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed jetted off to Sri...
1 hour ago
Sharmila Faruqui sent an 50 million defamation notice to Nadia Khan

On Saturday, the legal team of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) legislator...
2 hours ago
Aaradhya Bachchan: A star in the making

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's only daughter Aaradhya is no less than her...
3 hours ago
Preity Zinta celebrates 47th birthday today

Bollywood former actress Preity Zinta is celebrating her 47th birthday today. The...
4 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan seems all geared up for a new relationship

Bollywood's Greek god Hrithik Roshan tried to keep his new relationship under...
5 hours ago
Yasir Nawaz's 'Chakkar' will hit theaters this Eid

Actor Yasir Nawaz has finally released the first look of his upcoming...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

2 seconds ago
ECNEC approves four road infrastructure projects for Punjab worth Rs130b

Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) at a meeting in...
No Plans to borrow $5 billion in loans, Govt clarifies media reports
7 mins ago
No Plans to borrow $5 billion in loans, Govt clarifies media reports

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has clarified media reports that the Ministry of...
Rupee
8 mins ago
Rupee recovers five paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee recovered five paisas against the dollar on Monday on...
japan vaccinaton
13 mins ago
Japan to reopen mass COVID-19 vaccination center to speed up boosters

TOKYO - A mass COVID-19 vaccination center in Tokyo was reopened by...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600