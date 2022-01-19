Mohib Mirza pens down his emotions in an Instagram post

On the 13th of January, actor Mohib Mirza lost his father, Mohsin Mirza, and to honor him, the Bachaana actor penned an emotional statement remembering memories. He published a photo of his parents on Instagram and said that he doesn’t usually disclose personal news on social media, but that this time is different.

The actor from Neeli Zinda Hai wrote about his father, “I want the world to know about this man.”

Mohib introduced him as the kindest, the most kind guy he had ever met to his fans. Revealed that while working in a business environment his entire life. He was as artistic as one could be. “Art ran in his blood,” he remarked, “even though he studied law and worked in the HR and personnel department.”

He went on to say that his father was “a painter-poet who knew how to sing and entertain a live audience with his witty one-liners. A keen observer of nature who could create sculptures out of any natural element and the real and actual artist in my family.”

The 42-year-old actor believes his father to be a true superstar and credits him with all of his achievements. Mohib reflected on his late father’s comfort and happiness in life, recalling how his parents were a lovely marriage who was always “enough” for each other.

The “hardest thing” he did, according to him, was preparing for his father’s death. He expressed his love and gratitude for his father at the end of the post, and he asked followers and friends to pray for his forgiveness and serenity in the hereafter.