Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 03:51 pm

More stars join in the protest over the ban on Javed Iqbal

Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 03:51 pm

Javed Iqbal, starring Yasir Hussain and Ayesha Omar, was removed from theatres a day before its release. The decision was made by the Punjab government and the Central Board of Film Censors (CBFC). Previously, the Abu Aleeha-directed film was set to premiere in Pakistani theatres on Friday.

 

Furthermore, Iqra Aziz and Ali Rehman Khan have now joined the cast in their social media protests over the decision.

“Why can’t we just accept that this actually occurred in the 1990s? Is Pakistani entertainment restricted to humor and romance?” Aziz wondered in an Instagram post promoting her husband’s film.

“Human audience kehti hai, kuch aur bhi dekhao, lekin kese?” (Our audience wants us to show them something different, but we don’t know how.) I believe our Pemra has yet to hear Ted Bundy’s tapes.

 

The filmmaker and producer have petitioned the Lahore High Court to overturn the verdict.

Previously, censor board officials revealed that the picture had not been previously prohibited. But that a few cuts and beeps had been suggested. When they arrived at the premiere, however, they discovered that the picture was being screened unedited and uncut.

