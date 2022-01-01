Most Paused Scenes in Hollywood Movies

Most Paused Scenes in Hollywood Movies : Some of the most memorable scenes in movies occurs in the blink of an eye, requiring you to pause the action to really appreciate the effect. Some of the best ones come in an instant, and if you’re not paying attention, you can miss them! These are the most frequently paused movie moments.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)

Fast Times at Ridgemont High is a great coming-of-age film from the 1980s. Many people believe that the most memorable scene in the film is when Phoebe Cates’ character, Linda, is swimming. She is eventually climbing out of the water at the time in question.

Wild Things (1998)

While this 1990s picture was not nominated for any awards, it did feature a sensual moment that many people found memorable. The characters of Denise Richards and Never Campbell share an intimate moment in the pool as they clasp in a kiss, a scene that will have many viewers lingering to watch again.

Cabin in the Woods (2012)

The horror film Cabin in the Woods was made with a meta approach. A whiteboard with a full list of creatures that the scientists are managing is shown while the scientists in the film discuss what potential harm could come to the main characters. Many people choose to stop this scene in order to have a better look at the creatures that are present.

The Wizard of Oz (1939)

The Wizard of Oz, released in 1939, is widely regarded as one of the greatest films of all time. Many fans, including me, have seen some dark references throughout the film, including this one. Some viewers claim that a munchkin who has hung himself can be seen in the trees ahead of Dorothy and the gang as they wander along the yellow brick road.

Teen Wolf (1985)

Michael J. Fox had a big year in 1985, starring in Back to the Future and Teen Wolf. Even without his wolf persona, the youthful wolf manages to support his squad in his capacity as the lead character. People have noted that in the background of the celebration scene, a random man appears to be standing with his pants down!