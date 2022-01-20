Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 08:29 pm

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s wedding venue and guests revealed

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s wedding venue and guests revealed

Mouni Roy and her beau Suraj Nambiar are going to marry next week in Goa, and fans of the Brahmastra actress are overjoyed. While it was previously reported that the pair would marry on January 27th at W Goa, we now have an exclusive update on Mouni’s wedding. According to our source, “Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar intend to have a small and elegant destination wedding in Goa. And the private event will be held at the state’s luxury Hilton Goa Resort.”

According to an exclusive source, “The pair had their hearts set on Goa as the place for their wedding from the beginning because it is their favourite vacation. Mouni and Suraj will have a lovely ceremony in the midst of nature. Keeping the current scenario in mind, the couple will be joined on their wonderful occasion by only their personal relatives and close friends. The venue’s preparations are currently in full flow.”

All wedding guests will be required to bring their COVID-19 immunisation certificates. Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, designer Manish Malhotra, actor Aashka Goradia, Anisha Verma, Shivani Malik Singh, Roopali Kadyan, and Anuradha Khurana are among those set to attend the function.

Mouni, the bride-to-be, enjoyed her bachelorette party in Goa with her girlfriends around a month ago.

Mouni Roy was most recently seen on the big screen in ‘Velle.’ The actress will next be featured in Ayan Mukerji’s film ‘Brahmastra.’ Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, and Nagarjuna Akkineni star in the sci-fi drama. Mouni has a negative role in this comedy.

Read More

25 mins ago
Deewangi Deewangi’ ‘Only time Shah Rukh Khan came to sets on time…’: Farah Khan

The Bollywood chartbuster "Deewangi Deewangi" from Om Shanti Om is special for...
28 mins ago
Chrissy Teigen achieved her six month sober milestone-Celebrates on Instagram

Chrissy Teigen is feeling healthy and energized following a six-month alcohol-free period....
50 mins ago
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain continue their adventurous trip to Phuket 

Power couple of showbiz industry Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are off...
1 hour ago
Prince Andrew gets another hit, school named after him to get a new name

Things are not in favor of Prince Andrew at the moment, Andrew...
1 hour ago
Kanye West 'nanny' lyrics has hurt Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is saddened by yet another reckless act by Kanye West....
1 hour ago
Ayeza Khan speaks out on adoption rumour about her son Rayan

Ayeza Khan, the timeless beauty and outstanding actress break the silence on...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

5 mins ago
Jon Stewart to receive Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Jon Stewart, a famous figure on television for his irreverent brand of...
'I locked myself in the bathroom for 20 minutes,' Ananya Panday recalls
9 mins ago
‘I locked myself in the bathroom for 20 minutes,’ Ananya Panday recalls

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, recently said in an interview that during the...
PSL
9 mins ago
PSL 7: Strict health and safety protocols issued for PSL 2022

PSL 7: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announces penalties for the violation of...
Nagaland State Lottery Result
14 mins ago
Nagaland State Lottery Result Live Today 20 January 2022 (1PM, 6PM, 8PM)

Nagaland State Lottery Result Today announced today, Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 20.1.22,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement