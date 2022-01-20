Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s wedding venue and guests revealed

Mouni Roy and her beau Suraj Nambiar are going to marry next week in Goa, and fans of the Brahmastra actress are overjoyed. While it was previously reported that the pair would marry on January 27th at W Goa, we now have an exclusive update on Mouni’s wedding. According to our source, “Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar intend to have a small and elegant destination wedding in Goa. And the private event will be held at the state’s luxury Hilton Goa Resort.”

According to an exclusive source, “The pair had their hearts set on Goa as the place for their wedding from the beginning because it is their favourite vacation. Mouni and Suraj will have a lovely ceremony in the midst of nature. Keeping the current scenario in mind, the couple will be joined on their wonderful occasion by only their personal relatives and close friends. The venue’s preparations are currently in full flow.”

All wedding guests will be required to bring their COVID-19 immunisation certificates. Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, designer Manish Malhotra, actor Aashka Goradia, Anisha Verma, Shivani Malik Singh, Roopali Kadyan, and Anuradha Khurana are among those set to attend the function.

Mouni, the bride-to-be, enjoyed her bachelorette party in Goa with her girlfriends around a month ago.

Mouni Roy was most recently seen on the big screen in ‘Velle.’ The actress will next be featured in Ayan Mukerji’s film ‘Brahmastra.’ Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, and Nagarjuna Akkineni star in the sci-fi drama. Mouni has a negative role in this comedy.