Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 07:30 pm

Mouni Roy confirms her wedding with Suraj Nambiar – Watch Video

Mouni Roy Wedding

Mouni Roy, is going to marry her longtime boyfriend Suraj Nambiar on January 27 in Goa. Her followers are excited to see her in her bridal avatar on her wedding day. Mouni, who has been tight-lipped about her romance, suddenly gave a huge hint on Monday evening.

Today, she was photographed by paparazzi in the city. They were observed congratulating her on her upcoming fresh beginnings. Surprisingly, Mouni responded to them by saying, “Thank you.” As she posed for the cameras, the actress wore a crop top and matching leggings. Look at this:

 

Mouni and Suraj were planning to marry in Dubai. However, the couple has narrowed their search to Goa. They will marry on the beach at Goa’s W hotel. It is also reported that, in light of the increased number of Covid-19 cases, they have asked their guests to bring their immunisation certificates. Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, and Aashika Goradia are rumoured to be among the confirmed guests. According to sources, Mouni is personally investigating the arrangements.She will be seen in ‘Brahmastra,’ alongside Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan.

