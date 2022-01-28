Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
28th Jan, 2022. 09:50 am

Mouni Roy drops some major queen vibes in her stunning wedding ensemble

28th Jan, 2022. 09:50 am
Mouni Roy wedding

Indian actress Mouni Roy, who after tying the knot as per South Indian wedding rituals, got married as per traditional Bengali rituals, and left fans awestruck with her stunning look in wedding ensembles and traditional jewellery.

Mouni Roy and Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar exchanged their vows in Goa on January 27. The pictures and videos from their Haldi ceremony left the fans and netizens swooning.

For the big day, the Naagin actress appeared as a gorgeous bride, wearing a traditional white saree with red and gold borders and a matching red and gold blouse.

She complimented her look with beautiful South Indian jewellery including gold bangles, a choker necklace, maang tika with a headband, a stunning gold belt and a gajra for her tied locks.

On the other hand, the groom wore a beige kurta for the day.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram, Roy wrote a heartfelt caption. “I found him at last. Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends, We are married!!!!!!!!!!! Need your love and blessings…27.01.22. Love,Suraj & Mouni.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Also Read: Mouni Roy Wedding Live Updates: Mouni Roy dances with Suraj Nambiar

Moreover, Mouni set some major royal vibes in a Sabyasachi lehenga for her traditional Bengali wedding.

She looked breathtakingly stunning in her wedding ensembles with traditional jewellery. The red lehenga with gold detailings has all the eyes on it. Her dupatta was the major highlight of her stunning outfit.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

As per the latest reports, the couple will set the stage on fire at their Sangeet celebration all set to take place in Goa today (Friday).

