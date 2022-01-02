Mouni Roy flaunts her svelte figure in an animal print bikini with matching sarong

Indian actress Mouni Roy dropped a sultry picture on her social media and flaunted her slender figure at the seashore.

She enjoyed the sunset at the beach wearing a tiger-print bikini set. Mouni raised the temperature as she dropped a sizzling photo on Instagram. “Beach day,” the dancer captioned the post.

Mouni chose a bikini top with a plunging V neckline. The star wore bottoms and a matching tiger-print sarong with a side slit. Open tresses, nude lip shade and black shades completed the glam picks.

Roy never shies away from going bold in photoshoots and when it comes to wearing a saree or any short dress.