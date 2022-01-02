Mouni Roy flaunts her svelte figure in an animal print bikini with matching sarong
Indian actress Mouni Roy dropped a sultry picture on her social media and flaunted her slender figure at the seashore.
She enjoyed the sunset at the beach wearing a tiger-print bikini set. Mouni raised the temperature as she dropped a sizzling photo on Instagram. “Beach day,” the dancer captioned the post.
View this post on Instagram
Also Read: Mouni Roy strikes sultry poses in this moonlight metallic saree; see photos
Mouni chose a bikini top with a plunging V neckline. The star wore bottoms and a matching tiger-print sarong with a side slit. Open tresses, nude lip shade and black shades completed the glam picks.
Roy never shies away from going bold in photoshoots and when it comes to wearing a saree or any short dress.
She is one of the rising stars of the Indian film industry and she already made the fans love her like crazy with her acting skills and her exceptional beauty through her drama serials and movies.
On the work front, she was last seen in Made in China opposite Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani. She will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s action fantasy drama Brahmastra. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni.
Read More
Sajal Aly spills the beans on how Ahad asked her hand in marriage
Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir, Pakistan’s most adored showbiz couple, have...
Who is more romantic, Ahsan or Minal? Check it out!
Lovebirds Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are talk of the town...
'Singham' star Kajal Aggarwal is pregnant with first child, confirms husband
Indian actress Kajal Aggarwal, popularly known for her role in the film...
Sadia Ghaffar officially introduces her daughter to the world
Pakistani actress Sadia Ghaffar, who got married to actor Hassan Hayat in...
What’s on our watch list this year!
The year 2021 has been a reposing time for the drama industry...