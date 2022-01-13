Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

13th Jan, 2022. 03:49 pm

Mouni Roy flaunts her toned abs amid wedding rumours

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy flaunts her toned abs amid wedding rumours

Rumors about Mouni Roy’s wedding are circulating. According to rumours, the actress will marry her Dubai-based businessman-boyfriend Suraj Nambiar at the end of this month. As of now, no official confirmation has been given because neither party has said anything. In the midst of the rumours, the actress has uploaded a series of photos of herself on her social media account, which have gone viral. In those photos, she appears to be shining, and admirers are speculating if it’s a pre-wedding glow.

Mouni uploaded some stunning photos of herself in a yellow bikini. She wore her hair down and showed off her toned body. “Life is an accumulation of memories & aglio olio,” she captioned the photo. Aglio olio, without a doubt! “Everyone that knows me knows!!!!” In the comments area, Aamna Sharif used a heart-eyed emoji.

Emojis of fire were also used by users. Mouni is expected to marry on a beach in Goa, according to sources. Bengali traditions would be followed at the wedding. Her D-Day will most likely be attended by her family and close friends.

Mouni Roy’s next film is Brahmastra, which she will star in. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna appear in the film, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The motion poster was recently launched.

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Ahsan Mohsin Ikram receives a sweet kiss from wife Minal Khan

Pakistani celebrity couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are always a...
2 hours ago
Jason Momoa divorces wife Lisa Bonet, shared the news on Instagram

Jason Momoa and his wife Lisa Bonet have called it quits after...
2 hours ago
Abu Aleeha announces his first ever Punjabi comedy movie

Two films releases in less than a month — the vengeance thriller...
2 hours ago
Taapsee Pannu gives shout out to the ‘brave and rare’ for spreading love

Taapsee Pannu, a Bollywood actress, has been delighting her fans with her...
3 hours ago
Kiara Advani slays in a vibrant pink attire

The new hotness in B-Town, actress Kiara Advani shared a few pictures...
3 hours ago
Yasir Hussain captures Kabir Hussain meeting Raya

Actor Yasir Hussain, who is well known for his humour, once again...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

15 seconds ago
Syria’s Assad regime on trial in Europe

PARIS - As a former Syrian intelligence colonel is sentenced to life...
French bakers
2 mins ago
French bakers fume at cut-price supermarket baguettes

PARIS: French bakers have taken aim at a major supermarket chain that...
covid
4 mins ago
Australian Open crowds capped at 50 percent over Covid

MELBOURNE: Crowds at the troubled Australian Open will be capped at 50...
10 mins ago
‘Symbol of love’: Fawad cherishes reunion of brothers at Kartarpur

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday cherished the reunion of two...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600