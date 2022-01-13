Mouni Roy flaunts her toned abs amid wedding rumours

Rumors about Mouni Roy’s wedding are circulating. According to rumours, the actress will marry her Dubai-based businessman-boyfriend Suraj Nambiar at the end of this month. As of now, no official confirmation has been given because neither party has said anything. In the midst of the rumours, the actress has uploaded a series of photos of herself on her social media account, which have gone viral. In those photos, she appears to be shining, and admirers are speculating if it’s a pre-wedding glow.

Mouni uploaded some stunning photos of herself in a yellow bikini. She wore her hair down and showed off her toned body. “Life is an accumulation of memories & aglio olio,” she captioned the photo. Aglio olio, without a doubt! “Everyone that knows me knows!!!!” In the comments area, Aamna Sharif used a heart-eyed emoji.

Emojis of fire were also used by users. Mouni is expected to marry on a beach in Goa, according to sources. Bengali traditions would be followed at the wedding. Her D-Day will most likely be attended by her family and close friends.

Mouni Roy’s next film is Brahmastra, which she will star in. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna appear in the film, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The motion poster was recently launched.