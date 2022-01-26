Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 02:20 am

Mouni Roy looks lovely in her Haldi ceremony; with Suraj Nambiar – VIRAL PHOTOS

Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 02:20 am
Pictures from Mouni Roy’s Haldi ceremony have gone viral in the days following her official announcement of her engagement. Suraj Nambiar, the groom-to-be, and the bride-to-be were both dressed in white. There have been a number of photos and videos posted on social media.

Mouni and Suraj are getting married in Goa. On January 27, the happy pair will tie the knot at a beach ceremony.
In the viral photos, the couple can be seen flashing their million-dollar smiles. Mouni wears a white traditional dress, while Suraj wears a white kurta. To commemorate Mouni and Suraj’s upcoming wedding, celebrities like Omkar Kapoor, Arjun Bijlani and Manmeet Singh of Meet Bros have already arrived. Here’s what you’ll see:

Inside Mouni Roy’s haldi and mehendi ceremonies

Earlier this week, Mouni took to social media to declare her engagement to Suraj. They were congratulating her ahead of her wedding, and she was spotted saying, “Thank you” to them. Here’s a sample:

