Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 01:50 am

Mouni Roy Looks Ravishing in a Yellow Lehenga at her Haldi & Mehendi Ceremony with Suraj Nambiar; PICS & Videos

Since hearing that Mouni Roy and her longtime lover Suraj Nambiar were getting married, her admirers have been itching to see her in her wedding gown. While the actress had previously refused to discuss her marriage or relationship, she was recently photographed at the airport and speculation ran rampant that she was heading to Goa for her wedding. According to reports, Mouni is slated to become a bride tomorrow, January 27, and now images of what purports to be her Haldi have surfaced. The actress from Naagin looks stunning in her bright yellow outfit.

Photos and videos from actress Mouni Roy’s haldis and mehendis were published by her best friends, Arjun and Neha Bijlani, on their Instagram accounts. On a couch, with her feet propped up on an ottoman, we see the actress, who is dressed to the nines in a yellow lehenga. Both Mouni and Suraj can be seen seated in a large container in Neha’s storey. Wearing white, both of them may be seen. In an off-the-shoulder choli and the same white lehenga, Mouni looks lovely. Mehendi-applying Arjun Bijlani also shared stories about his hand. Looks like the Haldi and Mehendi functions are taking place on the same day, which is unusual.

 

It’s also worth noting that Suraj Nambiar, the actor with whom Mouni Roy is engaged, has known her for some time. They reportedly met on New Year’s Eve 2019 in Dubai and struck up a conversation right away, according to a report in the UAE. Friends in Mumbai were also scheduled to attend a lavish wedding reception for the newlyweds. The reception has reportedly been cancelled due to an increase of COVID 19 cases, according to reports.

 

