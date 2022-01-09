Mouni Roy Shares Gorgeous Photos From Her Trip To Dubai

Another day, and the gorgeous Mouni Roy makes another spectacular appearance. Mouni is adored by her admirers as a well-known actress and fashionista. Her drop-dead stunning looks have a habit of causing a stir among her social media admirers. Mouni added a little of glitz to our Sunday by posting a photo of herself in a gleaming golden gown, showing her slim physique. In the strappy piece with the plunging neckline, she appears as stunning as ever. “It was all amazing,” she wrote in the caption, and the star does appear to be ethereal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Aashka Goradia Goble, a TV actress, used fire emojis in the comments section, and Mouni Roy responded with loving emojis. Rahul Shetty, a choreographer, added, “To be or not to be, that is the question.”

Apart from acting and fashion, Mouni Roy enjoys travelling, as evidenced by her Instagram photos. With her friends, the actress rang in the New Year in Goa. She shared a photo of herself lounging on the sandy beaches in a pastel green co-ord set. Shivaani Malik, Anisha Varma, and Aamna Sharif are seen celebrating at a restaurant in a photo from her post.

Mouni Roy is a water baby, as seen by her social media posts. She may be seen playing with the waves at a beach in one of her Instagram photos. Mouni looks stunning in a black bralette and a matching sarong wrapped around the waist.

Mouni Roy exudes style and glitz in all she does. She wore a golden outfit for Christmas and posed next to a decorated Christmas tree, wishing her followers. “Merry Merry and joyful happy holidays,” she said, along with a Christmas tree and a heart-eye emoji.

Mouni Roy is best known for her roles in the television series Naagin and the film Gold. She’ll next be seen in Brahmastra, a film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.