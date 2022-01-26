Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 02:11 am

Mouni Roy shares pic with Suraj Nambiar; Mandira Bedi, Mrunal Thakur, Shraddha Arya reacts

Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 02:11 am
Mouni Roy

WATCH VIDEO: Mouni Roy dances with Suraj Nambiar to ‘Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali’

Do you hear the wedding bells? Well, we do because they are so loud! Actress Mouni Roy is on cloud nine and is all set to enter a new (read: the most beautiful) phase of her life – marriage with the love of her life, Suraj Nambiar. The actress recently posted a lovely image with Suraj where the lovebirds could be seen utterly in love. The post quickly became a sensation as admirers from all across began to pour in their adoration. Even a number of their industry peers such as Mandira Bedi and Mrunal Thakur showered the post with love.

Mouni Roy could be seen beaming blissfully at Sundar in the post that she published. Her short caption said it all. She captioned it with ‘Everything.’ Mandira lovingly wrote on the pic, ‘God bless you Mon and Suraj. Love you both very much.’ On the other side, Jersey actress Mrunal Thakur merely sprinkled the post with a bunch of heart emojis and so did Shraddha Arya. Even singer Neeti Mohan praised the happy couple. Other celebs such as Adaa Khan and Alisha Singh also appreciated them.

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni Roy

Hilton Goa Resort in Goa will be the setting for the couple’s nuptials today. In addition to Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, actor Aashka Goradia, Arjun Bijlani, Anisha Verma, Shivani Malik Singh, Roopali Kadyan and Anuradha Khurana, the following people have already confirmed their attendance at the ceremony:

Read More

1 hour ago
Hollyoaks spoilers: Luke is missing after meeting with assailant Stephen MacGregor

Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) of Hollyoaks vanished without a trace after confronting...
2 hours ago
BTS Army goes crazy over 'little Yoongi' doing a squat

Suga, a member of BTS, posted a few photos on Instagram after...
2 hours ago
PM Imran Khan sets ‘Level Hai' in PSL 2022 inauguration video

Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022, and...
2 hours ago
BTS V aka Kim Taehyung releases a clip from an unreleased heart-breaking romantic song

Trust BTS' Kim Taehyung to bring on the romance. He recently shared...
2 hours ago
Singing sensation Aima Baig is now on TikTok!

Pakistan's popular music sensation Aima Baig is the newest Pakistani celebrity to...
3 hours ago
Baby Amal enjoys outing with Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

Amal Muneeb, the cute daughter of actor Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Mouni Roy
15 mins ago
WATCH VIDEO: Mouni Roy dances with Suraj Nambiar to ‘Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali’

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's wedding festivities have kick-started in Goa. The...
Mouni Roy
21 mins ago
Mouni Roy Looks Ravishing in a Yellow Lehenga at her Haldi & Mehendi Ceremony with Suraj Nambiar; PICS & Videos

Since hearing that Mouni Roy and her longtime lover Suraj Nambiar were...
Nadia Hussain
41 mins ago
Nadia Hussain Sizzles in BOLD Dress at an Event

Nadia Hussain is frequently chastised for her inappropriate clothing choices, but she...
1 hour ago
Hollyoaks spoilers: Luke is missing after meeting with assailant Stephen MacGregor

Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) of Hollyoaks vanished without a trace after confronting...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement