Mouni Roy shares pic with Suraj Nambiar; Mandira Bedi, Mrunal Thakur, Shraddha Arya reacts

Do you hear the wedding bells? Well, we do because they are so loud! Actress Mouni Roy is on cloud nine and is all set to enter a new (read: the most beautiful) phase of her life – marriage with the love of her life, Suraj Nambiar. The actress recently posted a lovely image with Suraj where the lovebirds could be seen utterly in love. The post quickly became a sensation as admirers from all across began to pour in their adoration. Even a number of their industry peers such as Mandira Bedi and Mrunal Thakur showered the post with love.

Mouni Roy could be seen beaming blissfully at Sundar in the post that she published. Her short caption said it all. She captioned it with ‘Everything.’ Mandira lovingly wrote on the pic, ‘God bless you Mon and Suraj. Love you both very much.’ On the other side, Jersey actress Mrunal Thakur merely sprinkled the post with a bunch of heart emojis and so did Shraddha Arya. Even singer Neeti Mohan praised the happy couple. Other celebs such as Adaa Khan and Alisha Singh also appreciated them.

Hilton Goa Resort in Goa will be the setting for the couple’s nuptials today. In addition to Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, actor Aashka Goradia, Arjun Bijlani, Anisha Verma, Shivani Malik Singh, Roopali Kadyan and Anuradha Khurana, the following people have already confirmed their attendance at the ceremony: