Mouni Roy slays in black bralette: See Pics
Mouni Roy is an Indian actress who made her way to Bollywood from the drama industry. She has always kept the fashion police astonished the entire year with her sartorial choices.
Highly fashionable but easy on pocket seems to be the motto of Mouni. Her ethnic and western wardrobe collections are to die for.
The Gold actress recently took to Instagram and shared a sizzling sultry picture of herself in a black bralette and sarong.
Mouni embraced the end of 2021 with the perfect beach look, and we are totally falling for it. She wore a cross-back black bralette with a breezy black sarong. However, she kept her tresses open and opted for a minimal makeup look. She went with a dab of nude lipstick and kohl-rimmed eyes.
“Of Sonnets & Sunsets. Last of 2021,” she captioned the post.
View this post on Instagram
