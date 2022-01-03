Mouni Roy slays in black bralette: See Pics

Web Desk BOL News

04th Jan, 2022. 12:16 am

Mouni Roy Photo: Instagram

Mouni Roy is an Indian actress who made her way to Bollywood from the drama industry. She has always kept the fashion police astonished the entire year with her sartorial choices.

Highly fashionable but easy on pocket seems to be the motto of Mouni. Her ethnic and western wardrobe collections are to die for.

The Gold actress recently took to Instagram and shared a sizzling sultry picture of herself in a black bralette and sarong.

Mouni embraced the end of 2021 with the perfect beach look, and we are totally falling for it. She wore a cross-back black bralette with a breezy black sarong. However, she kept her tresses open and opted for a minimal makeup look. She went with a dab of nude lipstick and kohl-rimmed eyes.

“Of Sonnets & Sunsets. Last of 2021,” she captioned the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Read More

2 mins ago
Prince Andrew accuser agreed not to sue 'other defendants' in Epstein deal

Prince Andrew's sexual assault accuser had agreed not to sue "other potential defendants"...
12 mins ago
'I have a private cancer foundation,' Keanu Reeves admits

Canadian actor Keanu Reeves has a private cancer foundation to help children's...
13 mins ago
Did Kendall Jenner get married to boyfriend Devin Booker?

Kendall Jenner’s boyfriend Devin Booker has promoted wedding speculations with a gold...
25 mins ago
From drugs to coronavirus, everything about Karan Johar parties!

Let's start with a controversial viewpoint. Karan Johar's parties are as delicious...
40 mins ago
Sang-e-Mah to premier first episode in cinemas

The much-awaited drama Sang-e-Mah is all set to get a cinematic premiere...
1 hour ago
Newlyweds Areeba Habib and Sadian at Qawali night happening now!

Newlyweds Areeba Habib and her husband Sadian Imran, who tied the knot last...