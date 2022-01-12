Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar set to tie the knot on January 27

The rumoured wedding of actress Mouni Roy and her beau Suraj Nambiar has been the buzz of the town. Following a flurry of rumours, the latest claims claim that she will marry her true love on January 27.

It was previously reported that she would marry in Dubai, where she frequently visits her boyfriend. According to the Hindustan Times, Mouni will marry on a beach in Goa.

According to the portal, a five-star hotel has been reserved, and invitations have already begun to be sent. According to the article, the guests were requested to keep their opinions about the wedding to themselves. In light of the increased number of Covid-19 cases, they have also been asked to bring their immunisation proof with them. Mouni is expected to marry in W, which is located on the Vagator Beach. She was recently seen in the same hotel enjoying her bachelorette party with her friends.

Guests confirmed include Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, and Aashika Goradia. It’s also been reported that Mouni is personally in charge of the arrangements. Suraj, her lover, is also in India right now.

Mouni will soon be seen in the film ‘Brahmastra,’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.