Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 02:50 am
Mouni Roy Wedding Live Updates: Mouni Roy dances with Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy Wedding Live Updates: Mouni Roy dances with Suraj Nambiar

01:01 (PST)27 Jan

Mouni Roy Looks Ravishing in a Yellow Lehenga at her Haldi & Mehendi Ceremony with Suraj Nambiar; PICS & Videos

Since hearing that Mouni Roy and her longtime lover Suraj Nambiar were getting married, her admirers have been itching to see her in her wedding gown. While the actress had previously refused to discuss her marriage or relationship, she was recently photographed at the airport and speculation ran rampant that she was heading to Goa for her wedding. According to reports, Mouni is slated to become a bride tomorrow, January 27, and now images of what purports to be her...

WATCH VIDEO: Mouni Roy dances with Suraj Nambiar to 'Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali'

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's wedding festivities have kick-started in Goa. The pair is having a blast at their Haldi and Mehendi rituals. Their buddies have uploaded sweet videos on social media and admirers just can't quit swooning over them. In a recent video, shortly bride-to-be Mouni is seen dancing with her partner Suraj. The video is uploaded by choreographer Rahul Shetty, who is a personal friend of Mouni. The duo is dancing to 'Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali'. The actress...

Mouni Roy looks lovely in her Haldi ceremony; with Suraj Nambiar - VIRAL PHOTOS

Pictures from Mouni Roy's Haldi ceremony have gone viral in the days following her official announcement of her engagement. Suraj Nambiar, the groom-to-be, and the bride-to-be were both dressed in white. There have been a number of photos and videos posted on social media. Mouni and Suraj are getting married in Goa. On January 27, the happy pair will tie the knot at a beach ceremony. In the viral photos, the couple can be seen flashing their million-dollar smiles. Mouni...

Mouni Roy shares pic with Suraj Nambiar; Mandira Bedi, Mrunal Thakur, Shraddha Arya reacts

Do you hear the wedding bells? Well, we do because they are so loud! Actress Mouni Roy is on cloud nine and is all set to enter a new (read: the most beautiful) phase of her life - marriage with the love of her life, Suraj Nambiar. The actress recently posted a lovely image with Suraj where the lovebirds could be seen utterly in love. The post quickly became a sensation as admirers from all across began to pour in...

Mandira Bedi kisses bride to be Mouni Roy in a sweet Mehendi PIC

Mandira Bedi has been a very integral part of Mouni Roy’s wedding shenanginans. Recently, Mandira shared a super gorgeous picture the bride-to-be as she affectionately kissed her on the cheek.

02:50 (PST)27 Jan

