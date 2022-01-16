Must have desi foods in K-Town that are worth everything

Bring out your inner desi food enthusiast and let it go crazy for once!

KARACHI: As much as we all love our burgers, fries and pizzas, there’s no denying the fact that there’s a hardcore desi food enthusiast residing in each one of us. While some of us have long accepted the hidden desi food lover in us, others are still getting there.

At the end of the day, the heart wants something absolutely desi to satiate those cravings and provide solace to the soul. Luckily, for us, our amazing city of lights is home to some of the most delicious, lip-smacking, and soul-soothing desi foods ranging across a number of restaurants, roadside eateries, and dhabas.

Whether you are craving for something spicy, sour or sweet, the choices are endless. So, if you are in for an epic culinary experience, these must-try desi foods in K-town are totally worth your time, efforts, and calories!

Nihari

A slow-cooked, deep red, aromatic stew brimming with an array of spices, topped with generous amounts of ghee, sprinkled with thinly sliced ginger, coriander, and green chilies, loaded with tender chunks of meat, and paired with fresh, piping hot naan – the tastebuds really do begin to dance, don’t they?

When talking about true traditional foods, nihari deserves a special mention. This delicious and mouth-watering treat has completely changed the game of Pakistani cuisine and the best part is you can have it at literally any time of the day! Nihari breakfasts have long become a thing in most households in Karachi, and truth be told, it’s the best thing ever! For the most flavourful and mind-blowing nihari, head over to Javed Nihari House, and come back with a full stomach and a happy you.

Bun Kabab

There’s no better love story than that of Karachiites and Bun Kababs. After all, there’s a reason why hundreds of hungry foodies flock to Burns Road literally every single day to get their hands on this age-old delicacy, the undisputed king of desi foods.

Imagine the best burger you’ve ever had, except with a desi twist in the form of a juicy potato and lentil patty, sliced onion and cucumber, and a layer of fried egg sandwiched between two soft buns. Served with a side of delicious mint and imli chutney, trust me you will want to keep coming back for more. Azad Bun Kabab House is the one name that immediately comes to mind that has the most amazing bun kababs to offer in Karachi!

Haleem

Whether you eat it with hot naan or simply devour it with a spoon, Haleem cannot get better than this.

This wholesome, desi food is a magical amalgamation of so many different and diverse ingredients that include barley, meat, lentils, wheat, and a variety of spices. The making of Haleem is a slow, laborious process as it’s typically cooked for long hours on firewood in a huge degh where in the end, you get this thick, delectable meat stew generously topped with coriander, ginger, green chillies, deep fried red onions, chaat masala and a sprinkle of freshly squeezed lemon juice.

If you are a Haleem fan, Karachi Haleem and Mazaidar Haleem & Foods are two must-visit spots that serve the best version of this delicacy.

Fry Kabab

If you’ve never had Fry Kabab in your life, it’s safe to say that you are actually missing out on the ultimate goodness that desi foods in K-town have to offer.

Fry Kabab is ‘THE’ epitome of desi food, and you will find the best of the lot at none other than Waheed Kabab House, the pride of Burns Road. The looks of this dish might not be tempting or aesthetic at all for it’s nothing but seekh kabab sautéed in butter and ghee, until it becomes runny and liquid-like. But, as they say, don’t judge a book by its cover because the taste will just blow you away.

Peshawari Karahi

If there’s one dish that Karachiites just never seem to get tired or bored of, it’s Karahi.

There’s something so wholesome and satisfying about Karahi. It’s everything you want in a plate of food, but even better. There are many types of Karahis, but one that has stolen many hearts has to be Peshawari Karahi. It’s spicy, it’s rich, it’s delicious and that’s all we could ask for, right?

From Dua Restaurant to Kolachi to Tandoori Hut, the options for the greatest Peshawari Karahi in the city are endless. You will find it on the menu at so many restaurants, and the best part is that they are all so unique in their own ways.

Afghani Boti

All BBQ fans and lovers, this is your moment to shine and clap your hands in joy! This melt-in-your-mouth delicacy is juicy, spicy, sizzling and simply irresistible. It’s one of the most famous dishes of Afghanistan and is an absolute delight, to say the least.

Small chunks of mutton or beef marinated in a delicious spice mix that are arranged on skewers and grilled to perfection – Afghani Boti is pure culinary heaven. You will find the most incredible Afghani Boti at North Nazimabad’s Khoobast restaurant and Al-Harmain Restaurant at Al-Asif Square. Go crazy!

Gola Ganda

It will probably give you a brain freeze, but that’s not going to stop the gola ganda fans from slurping the yummy, sweet goodness away! This desi snow cone is not only a colourful treat for the eyes, but also such a cool treat for the tastebuds.

It consists of shaved ice soaked in multiple sweet syrups, topped with melted chocolate, and drizzled with lots of condensed milk. Some people even get sliced fruits and nuts on top which makes it even better. For the best gola ganda, there’s no better place than Dhoraji where you will come across so many individual stalls and vendors selling this local dessert. After a long, hard day, gola ganda will come to your ultimate rescue to instantly lift your mood!

Falooda

When it’s summer season in Karachi and the nights are hot, sticky, and irritating, Baloch Ice Cream’s Falooda is going to be the perfect anecdote.

Not many people are a fan of this delicious, rich, sweet dessert that is disguised as a drink, but one can’t deny that it’s one of the best desi sweet treats that K-town has to offer. Served with ice cream and thin, silky vermicelli noodles swimming away in coloured and flavoured milk, Falooda hits just all the right spots!

These desi foods in Karachi will transport you to gastronomic heaven and bring you back with a full heart, a huge smile on your face and happy tummy.