My Daughters Could Hardly Speak When They Met Taylor Swift: ‘They Clam Up’ Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck’s children, despite having a renowned father, are nonetheless star-struck by their favourite superstars.
On Monday’s edition of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 49-year-old recalled taking his two girls to meet Taylor Swift, revealing that they were so taken aback that they couldn’t talk.
The Argo star and Clarkson, 39, both recalled moments when their children met one of their idols and were unable to speak due to their stardom.
“My kids, like the loudest kids in the globe, will not talk,” Clarkson says, referring to a meeting she had with Aquaman’s Jason Momoa.
When Affleck took his daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, to meet Swift, the same thing happened, according to Affleck.
“We came all the way here, it’s Taylor Swift, say something!” he added
“I’m telling you they’re fans,” he remembers telling Swift when his daughters fell silent.
“You look like a liar, you’re like ‘I swear they know your songs,’ ” Clarkson adds.
