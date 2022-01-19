Naagin 6: Who is the new lead? Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy or Divyanka Tripathi

Naagin 6: Following the publication of a new trailer for Naagin 6 by the channel, the show’s creators demonstrated how Naagin will assist the people of the country who have been afflicted by a virus. The primary actor, who would play Naagin, was revealed without a face, and fans have been speculating that the performer is Mahira Sharma, Ridhima Pandit, or Rubina Dilaik since then.

Most fans of the TV show guessed Mahira Sharma because when Ekta Kapoor appeared on Bigg Boss 15, she hinted to the next season of Naagin and told Salman Khan that the new face’s name begins with the letter ‘M.’ In fact, a source close to the situation told us that Mahira Sharma could be TV’s newest Naagin. Mahira Sharma took part in Bigg Boss 13.

Ekta Kapoor teased viewers a few days ago with a teaser in which she requested everyone to choose a face for Naagin in Naagin 6. “NO CAST FOR #NAGIN6 YET!” I’m looking for all of your ideas! Just recovered from COVID, but in the midst of severe muscle spasms and a stomach ailment, I heard certain names that were ‘confirmed’! No names are even sought or approved for Arey bhai/behn! “Thanks for your suggestions, people!” Ekta Kapoor penned the piece.