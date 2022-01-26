Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 01:30 am

Nadia Hussain Sizzles in BOLD Dress at an Event

Nadia Hussain

Nadia Hussain is frequently chastised for her inappropriate clothing choices, but she always responds with incisive rejoinders to those who harass and ridicule her online. In addition to being an actress and model, Nadia Hussain is also a make-up artist and business owner. Her Instagram account frequently features live makeup sessions, which may quickly devolve into an ugly situation when others begin to criticise and abuse her.

As a result, Jalan celebrity does not hold back when it comes to expressing her thoughts. One or two people in a live session. Teri Maa Bhootni, get lost, was the retort she gave in reaction to the criticism she had levelled at her cosmetics skills. It wasn’t her first time dealing with trolls, and she’s gotten very good at it.

Nadia Hussain was recently spotted at an event honouring Pakistan’s female celebrities for their contributions and accomplishments. As an entrepreneur and actress, Nadia Hussayn was awarded Pakistan’s Pride of Pakistan. She took to Instagram to showcase some of the most mesmerising moments of the evening. Unfortunately, she was spotted in an inappropriate outfit. High-necked white sweater coupled with black denim is what she wore.

Her tight-fitting jersey top was a conscious attempt to show off her trim figure. Here are a few images for your viewing pleasure. She performed on Ahsan Khan’s show in the past, and her raunchy attire left everyone breathless. Heel-to-heel, she addressed social media users there. Her response to trolls was that. Listed here are a few of the images posted by Nadia Hussain on Instagram. Check it out.

 

