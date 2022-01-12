Nadia Khan looks spectacular at Saboor’s Wedding

The new couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s star-studded wedding celebrations are indeed the buzz of the town. Numerous celebrities visited their big day to make it even more remarkable for them. Nadia Khan, a prominent actress and morning show anchor, graced the celebrity couple’s wedding ceremonies with her husband.

Nadia Khan is a Pakistani actress, broadcaster, and producer on tv. Her morning TV show, The Nadia Khan Show, and her YouTube site, Our Style, are among her best-known achievements. Her performance in the PTV serial Bandhan made her famous.

The morning show queen always seems to be popular on social networks and interacts with her supporters. The acclaimed 90’s actress recently shared some incredible photos from Saboor and Ali Ansari’s Shendi gala.

She looks stunning in a stunning Lajwant festive costume.