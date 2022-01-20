Nadia Khan reacts to Sharmila Faruqi’s warning after viral video fiasco

After receiving huge backlash on social media, actress and host Nadia Khan has addressed politician Sharmila Faruqi’s threat to report it to cybercrime authorities after Khan’s unacceptable behaviour with her mother.

Naida Khan wondered about the reaction of Sharmila Faruqi since she has deleted the video from her Instagram account. “Things could escalate if I would have said anything further on the issue,” she said.

“Sharmila can go to the cybercrime authorities if she wants to but it’s redundant to drag this issue on after the video has been deleted,” added the Zun Mureed actress.

A day earlier, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharmila Faruqui angrily reacted to Nadia Khan’s video, apparently mocking the politician’s mother.

In the viral video, Khan can be seen sarcastically praising Anisa, the mother of Sharmila Faruqui, for the bold makeup she wore at a wedding.

When the TV personality asked Anisa where she has learnt makeup skills, she replied: “Sharmila”.

However, the clip enraged Sharmila, who in turn, decided to pursue legal action against Nadia.

On the other hand, speaking over the incident, Faruqi told, “I inboxed [Nadia] and said it is very shameless of you to do this,” she said.

To which Nadia, according to Sharmila, replied, “There is nothing wrong in this. I have not asked anything wrong and I have not done anything wrong. Stop using harsh words with me.”

Sharmila added, “She is shameless and heartless and it’s very very unfortunate. I have a lot of respect for people in showbiz, they work really hard.”

She then emphasised said that her mother is a very “simple woman” adding that she had lost her husband three months ago.

“My mother was at Saboor Aly’s wedding. She [Anisa] is trying to survive without her husband,” she said adding, “You [Nadia] don’t have anything else to do so you want to get publicity and ratings by making such videos,” said Sharmila.

The PPP leader further said, “Even if there was someone else in place of my mother, I would have taken action.”

Further speaking about the legal steps she is taking the PPP leader said that she will be approaching cybercrime to get the video removed.

“You can not use women or anyone else or even men to ridicule them, just for the sake of your own publicity, and free publicity. I as a woman, as a mother as a daughter, will not tolerate this,” Faruqi went on to add.

“I’m going to fight it out with this woman. This is not what we are, this is not what we are taught and this is not our upbringing,” she concluded.