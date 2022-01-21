Nadia Khan thrashes Sharmila Faruqi for using insulting remarks

Actor and host Nadia Khan, who addressed the ongoing feud with PPP leader Sharmila Faruqi, goes off the deep end and thrashed the politician for using insulting remarks for her.

In a recent video message shared by the Kam Zarf actress, she was heard calling out Sharmila Faruqi for using words like “shameless”.

“Being a woman how can you [Sharmila] call another woman shameless,” she questioned angrily.

“Why did Sharmila use the work ‘shameless’ for me? This is a wrong word, this is an insult and this is a crime,” added the host.

“Actually the politicians like to have media coverage and she did so by updating everything on her Instagram story to gain attention,” she added saying: “Alhumdulillah I also have a legal team to deal with my matters.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Moreover, she said, “We’ve always been taught that if you want to make the elderly happy, you can do it by praising them, giving them time and importance.”

“Now should I have asked her about personal questions in the video? No. I asked her about things that make her happy. That’s what happens too, tell me honestly, whenever you go to a wedding, don’t you say,” Auntie your dress is so pretty, your makeup is so nice, your hair is so nice? Where did you get this look from? I want to go there too.’”

“I, out of respect and love praised her. I really like women who take care of themselves at all ages. She wore makeup, decked up a red dress, she made an effort to get ready. She has come to the wedding. She is alone.”

“Go watch the video again and let me know if the words I have used in the video are offensive in any way,” concluded Nadia before urging fans to not act upon false perceptions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niche Lifestyle (@nichelifestyle)

Also Read: Nadia Khan reacts to Sharmila Faruqi’s warning after viral video fiasco

Nadia Khan and Sharmila Faruqi have squared up to each other after the former shared a video on social media, apparently mocking the politician’s mother.

In the viral video, Khan can be seen sarcastically praising Anisa, the mother of Sharmila Faruqui, for her bold make-up she had worn at a wedding.

“Who does your makeup, it’s so beautiful?” the host asked Anisa, who responded that she does it herself. Nadia Khan then asked where she learnt to do makeup and Anisa credited her daughter.

Later, Sharmila reacted strongly to the video.