Naimal Khawar embraces baby Mustafa in affectionate photo

Pakistani actress Naimal Khawar Khan, who is currently spending quality time in Dubai, is soaring in love as she embraces her baby boy in latest social media update.

The Anaa star took to her Instagram and shared an adorable photo of herself with baby Mustafa Abbasi. “With my little man,” she captioned the picture.

The picture, which got millions of likes from the fans and netizens, showed the actress holding her son as they are standing in front of an animated wall.

Naimal Khawar welcomed her first child, Mustafa with her husband Hamza Ali Abbasi in July 2020. The couple announced the birth of their son a year after tying the knot.