Nausheen Shah has her style game on point in latest clicks
Pakistan’s top fashionista Nausheen Shah has the ability to transform from an ordinary desi girl to someone out of everyone’s league. She always proved to be one of the top artists with an outstanding fashion sense.
Taking to Instagram, the actress dropped a series of pictures that showed her style game on point and there is no denying to that. “Happy new year, she captioned the post.
View this post on Instagram
The fans dropped lovely reacts and showered love on the actress in the comments section.
Nausheen Shah is a Pakistani actress. She is known for playing the character of Dua in the acclaimed series Pani Jaisa Piyar and Noor Jehan. Her other notable appearances include Mera Pehla Pyar, Sartaj Mera Tu Mera, Mann Chalay, Khud Parast Deewar-e-Shab, Pehli Si Muhabbat and Tarap.
