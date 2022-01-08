Neelam Muneer flaunts in her latest picture

Actor Neelam Muneer Khan is one of the most followed celebrities on social media with 5.7 million Instagram followers. She recently posted took to social media application Instagram to share her latest picture which is going viral.

The Shehr-e-Dil Ke Darwazey star posed in the picture as standing in front of red, blue, and yellow-colored windows.

This recent post on Instagram earned more than 30,000 likes from her fans. The admirers soon started showering love with comments and emojis on her natural beauty.

Neelum has proved herself with her acting skills, as she is one of the most renowned actors in the entertainment industry with her performance in serials and films.

She received encouraging evaluations for her work in projects namely Abhi Abhi, Diya Jalay, Saraab, Maang, Rang Laaga, Anabiya, Dil Mom Ka Diya and Bikhray Moti.

Her hit telefilms include Maqbool Qabool Hai, Tu Hai Meri Neelam, Van Waley Mehboob Bhai and Shabbar Ka Tabbar.