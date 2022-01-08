Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Jan, 2022. 11:58 pm

Neelam Muneer flaunts in her latest picture

Neelum Muneer

Neelum Muneer

Actor Neelam Muneer Khan is one of the most followed celebrities on social media with 5.7 million Instagram followers. She recently posted took to social media application Instagram to share her latest picture which is going viral.

The Shehr-e-Dil Ke Darwazey star posed in the picture as standing in front of red, blue, and yellow-colored windows.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neelam Muneer Khan (@neelammuneerkhan)

This recent post on Instagram earned more than 30,000 likes from her fans. The admirers soon started showering love with comments and emojis on her natural beauty.

Neelum has proved herself with her acting skills, as she is one of the most renowned actors in the entertainment industry with her performance in serials and films.

She received encouraging evaluations for her work in projects namely Abhi Abhi, Diya Jalay, Saraab, Maang, Rang Laaga, Anabiya, Dil Mom Ka Diya and Bikhray Moti.

Her hit telefilms include Maqbool Qabool Hai, Tu Hai Meri Neelam, Van Waley Mehboob Bhai and Shabbar Ka Tabbar.

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s dance video sets the internet on fire

Despite the recent winter rains that have lashed the city, shaadi season...
2 hours ago
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Ahad Raza Mir, Sajal Aly divorce rumors intensifies, Ali Ansari Kisses Saboor Aly
2 hours ago
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani shoot postponed

Covid-19 is once again rising in India which has caused the shooting...
3 hours ago
Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn got some twerking – watch video

Nysa Devgn, daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, is a beautiful star...
3 hours ago
Throwback: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas performs aarti at home

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' video from their Diwali puja at home...
3 hours ago
Exclusive: In an interview with The Transgender Queen Kami Sid

In Pakistan, the transgender community has long been a focus of discrimination....

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Moto G Stylus
13 mins ago
Moto G Stylus 2022 Price and Specifications

The Moto G Stylus will be available in 2022, according to Motorola....
Asim Azhar
18 mins ago
Asim Azhar leaves the concert after someone threw a bottle at him

Pakistani singer and songwriter, Asim Azhar left the stage when a bottle...
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
35 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Price and Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Lineup, the company's latest and only traditional flagship...
Samsung Galaxy S22
44 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Reveals Display and Camera Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Lineup, the company's latest and only traditional flagship...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600