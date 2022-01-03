Netflix surprise fans with the first look of The Umbrella Academy season 3

Netflix is not holding back, one after the other they are releasing new episodes of the most loved series for their fans.

This time too, Netflix surprised the fans of The Umbrella Academy. They unveiled the first-look posters for the superheroes’ show’s much-anticipated third season.

On Sunday, they took to Twitter to share a set of posters from the Umbrella academy.

Netflix announced in November 2021 that season three of the show will premiere in 2022. But, the release date is not yet announced.

Blackman, who co-created the show, also revealed the names of all 10 episodes of the third season, starting with ‘Meet the Family’ and finishing with ‘Oblivion.’

The series follows a dysfunctional family of adopted superhero siblings. The way they band together to unravel the mystery of their father’s death and the threat of an impending apocalypse.