09th Jan, 2022. 02:01 am

Netizens bashed Ahad Raza Mir for skipping Saboor Aly’s wedding

Ahad Raza Mir is being bashed for missing his sister-in-law Saboor Aly’s wedding. Since the Sammi actor has been missing from Sajal’s Khel Khel Mein events in Karachi, social media users have speculated about their split.

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir’s split is causing even more turmoil.

While elder sister Sajal Aly is spotted at her sister Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s wedding festivities, husband Ahad Raza Mir is currently attending a wedding in Dubai.

Ahad’s pictures are circulating on social media with his mother and father at a recent wedding in Dubai.

He can be seen dancing at a wedding in Dubai

Have a look!

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Ahad was not seen at any event of her sister-in-law’s wedding, and netizens are asking about the absence of Sajal’s husband.

 

 

