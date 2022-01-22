Netizens BASHED Aima Baig On Tax Evasion Controversy

Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
22nd Jan, 2022. 07:51 pm

Aima Baig

Aima Baig, the PSL 2022 anthem singer, is in the news for reasons unrelated to her profession. This time, she’s in the spotlight for embarrassing the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) with her smart mind.

According to sources, the tax watchdog has filed a lawsuit against the 26-year-old singer for avoiding taxes of Rs. 85 million for the tax years 2018, 2019, and 2020.

During the first phase of the proceedings, the FBR directed that all of Aima Baig’s bank accounts be frozen in order to reclaim a portion of the defaulted amount.

Netizens are dissatisfied with tax evasion and have expressed their displeasure on social media. Here’s what others are saying:

Aima Baig

