Web Desk BOL News

10th Jan, 2022. 03:36 pm

Netizens call out Sakina Samo for boycotting Netflix’s ‘The Crown’

Veteran actress Sakina Samo has announced to boycott the fifth season of the hit Netflix series The Crown after she expressed disappointment over Humayun Saeed role as Dr. Hasnat.

Replying to a Twitter user, the Log Kya Kahenge actress said that “he [Humayun Saeed] will block me too and I will not be watching @TheCrownNetflix.”

Sakina Samo Humayun Saeed

However, the social media users seem not fine with the actress as they call out her for spreading negativity.

Some users asked Samo that she should appreciate an artist over his achievement rather than being biased.

Previously, the senior actor questioned Netflix’s choice of considering Humayun Saeed fit for the role than Fawad Khan.

She wrote, “Does he even look like Dr. Hasnat? @_fawadkhan_ would have been perfect cardiologist. How could you not select him? Why @the crownnetflix why?”

“Fawad Khan would have been a class act but alas,” she added.

Sakina Samo

Also Read: Humayun Saeed to star in Netflix hit series ‘The Crown’

Soon after the news broke out, social media poured in love and heaped praise for Saeed after this huge achievement. The Dil Lagi star has become the first Pakistani actor to be cast in a Netflix original.

He is roped in to play Dian’s love interest in the upcoming season of the hugely popular award-winning drama.

He has been chosen to portray the famous character of a British-Pakistani heart and lung surgeon Dr Hasnat, who is widely known for his romantic two-year relationship with Diana.

Lady Diana’s friends are reported to have described Hasnat as the “love of her life”.

The Crown’s upcoming season is set to hit the screens later this year, with a cast including other big names.

