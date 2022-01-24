Netizens compare Parizaad to ‘Danish’ from Meray Paas Tum Ho

The most-watched drama of Pakistan, ‘Parizaad’, has become the talk of the town these days. After watching so many toxic male characters on television, it’s great to watch a progressive character like Parizaad. However, recent developments have led to comparisons between our hero and ‘Danish‘ from Mere Paas Tum Ho.

Parizaad, based on a novel of the same name, is experiencing a major popularity surge.

Mere Paas Tum Ho, starring Humayun Saeed and Ayeza Khan, was a similarly big success, with the final episode airing in theatres. As the final episode of Parizaad is scheduled to air in theatres, it has had a similar level of success.

People have begun to compared Danish with Parizaad, as we witness our protagonist move toward Naheed and abandon Annie. This was sad after all the development we’d seen him go through!

People are comparing Mehwish to Naheed as we see Parizaad leaning back to Naheed. Others disagreed, pointing out how their personalities are written and portrayed differently:

THIS scene 👌 they both basically confessed their love without saying I love you ❤️ Pari, your insecurities are not letting you see how much Annie loves you “mujhe zyaada intezaar mat karwayega” oh Annie, this wait is gonna be LONG 🥺#Parizaad pic.twitter.com/JlFkmHRjM6 — special master (@special_master_) January 19, 2022