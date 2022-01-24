Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 07:06 pm

Netizens compare Parizaad to ‘Danish’ from Meray Paas Tum Ho

Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 07:06 pm

The most-watched drama of Pakistan, Parizaad’, has become the talk of the town these days. After watching so many toxic male characters on television, it’s great to watch a progressive character like Parizaad. However, recent developments have led to comparisons between our hero and Danish from Mere Paas Tum Ho.

Parizaad, based on a novel of the same name, is experiencing a major popularity surge.

Mere Paas Tum Ho, starring Humayun Saeed and Ayeza Khan, was a similarly big success, with the final episode airing in theatres. As the final episode of Parizaad is scheduled to air in theatres, it has had a similar level of success.

Read more: Parizaad to get additional episode, finale to be screened in cinemas on January 28

People have begun to compared Danish with Parizaad, as we witness our protagonist move toward Naheed and abandon Annie. This was sad after all the development we’d seen him go through!

People are comparing Mehwish to Naheed as we see Parizaad leaning back to Naheed. Others disagreed, pointing out how their personalities are written and portrayed differently:

Read More

16 mins ago
Kanye West & Julia Fox opt for denim look for Kenzo show at Paris Fashion Week

Kanye West has made to headlines yet again when looked dapper to...
20 mins ago
Watch BTS members dances to Samantha’s Oo Antava in an edit

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook can be seen grooving to Indian...
25 mins ago
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas sharing quality time with their munchkin

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra had shared the joyous news on Instagram on...
35 mins ago
Fans slams broadcasters for revealing face of Anushka Sharma's daughter

Fans of Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli, are furious with...
46 mins ago
Gehraiyaan first song ‘Doobey’ is out now!

The first song from Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya...
49 mins ago
Exam results of Anushka Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan, and 6 more Bollywood Celebrities will SHOCK You!

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Term 1 examination results for...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Mouni Roy Wedding
46 seconds ago
Mouni Roy confirms her wedding with Suraj Nambiar – Watch Video

Mouni Roy, an actress, is going to marry her longtime boyfriend Suraj...
Vivo S12
3 mins ago
Vivo S12, Vivo S12 Pro launch, price in Pakistan and specifications

Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro were launched in Pakistan. Both phones...
gulab jamun
7 mins ago
Watch: A food blogger trying gulab jamun pakoda from a street vendor

We've seen some very weird street food combos, ranging from Oreo and...
Katrina Kaif
11 mins ago
Fact Check: Are These Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s honeymoon pictures?

Everyone's hearts were racing when Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal finally made...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement