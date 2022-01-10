Netizens label Ali Anari and Saboor Aly ‘DESPERATE COUPLE’ after kissing pictures Go Viral

Along with her better half, actor Ali Ansari, actress Saboor Aly, now known as Saboor Ali Ansari on Instagram, has been the most recent target of social media trolls.

Saboor and Ali’s Nikkah and Shendi ceremonies took place recently, and clips from the weddings show are going viral. The fact that photos from the couple’s wedding show a lot of PDA hasn’t gone unnoticed by the netizens.

If one looks at the photos and videos from the wedding, there are a lot of moments where Ali and Saboor are bravely kissing each other, which is understandable given that they have just tied the knot and are likely feeling a lot of emotions. However, netizens believe that such a public display of affection should not be rewarded, and social media users are leaving comments in the comments section.

Ali Ansari is seen carrying Saboor in his arms while the bride is kissing her better half with overpowering tenderness in one particular photo that has enraged netizens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saboor Ali Ansari (@sabooraly)

Some social media users have urged the couple to be patient, while others have advised them to keep their romance private and not make it so public.