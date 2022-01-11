Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
11th Jan, 2022.

Netizens on Humayun Saeed’s character in The Crown, ‘Was Fawad Khan busy’?

The Crown’s newest cast member is Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed. In the fifth season of the show, Humayun will reprise his role as Dr. Hasnat Khan.

According to Variety, his character will be a heart surgeon who worked at London’s Royal Brompton Hospital and claimed to have been in a romance with Princess Diana from 1995 to 1997.

Fans began reacting to the latest announcement of Humayun’s casting as soon as it was made. Many fans urged that Fawad Khan be cast in the show instead.

One person shared the news on Twitter and asked, “Was fawad khan busy?” Another one said, “No, he was too handsome.” While one said, “Fawad ko le lete (Should have taken Fawad).”

While many fans lauded the casting. One person tweeted, “Elated to see a Pakistani character played by a Pakistani actor on #Netflix Please don’t pit one against another. They’re both national treasures. We’re proud of them. All the best to @iamhumayunsaeed look forward to Dr. Hasnat #TheCrown #HumayunSaeed #HumayunSaeed #FawadKhan.”

