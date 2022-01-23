Netizens reacts to Disha Patani’s Ye Kali Kali Aankhein, ‘iconic song ruined’

The makers of Netflix’s Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, which stars Tahir Raj Bhasin and Shweta Tripathi, released a new song called The Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Groove on Saturday, which featured Disha Patani.

The series’ creators chose a funky tune from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s film Baazigar. Disha Patani is seen raising the hotness quotient in a fresh and groovy version of the single, which previously featured Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Watch here!

Netizens took to the comments section and reacted to the video. One person wrote, “Remix karke saara gaana kharab kardiya (They have spoilt the entire song by remixing it).” “Yet another iconic song destroyed. The worst era of Bollywood music which lacks creative and soothing lyrics,” said another one.

“Why! My favourite SRK-Kajol song is ruined now. I can’t…,” said another person. “Kya bana diya (What have they done),” wrote another Internet user. “Ugh cringe,” commented another person. “One more song in the bin,” read one comment while another added: “One more classic is ruined by the remake.”