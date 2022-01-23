Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Jan, 2022. 11:28 am

Netizens reacts to Disha Patani’s Ye Kali Kali Aankhein, ‘iconic song ruined’

Disha

Netizens reacts Ye Kali Kali Aankhein

The makers of Netflix’s Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, which stars Tahir Raj Bhasin and Shweta Tripathi, released a new song called The Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Groove on Saturday, which featured Disha Patani.

The series’ creators chose a funky tune from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s film Baazigar. Disha Patani is seen raising the hotness quotient in a fresh and groovy version of the single, which previously featured Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Watch here!

 

Netizens took to the comments section and reacted to the video. One person wrote, “Remix karke saara gaana kharab kardiya (They have spoilt the entire song by remixing it).” “Yet another iconic song destroyed. The worst era of Bollywood music which lacks creative and soothing lyrics,” said another one.

“Why! My favourite SRK-Kajol song is ruined now. I can’t…,” said another person. “Kya bana diya (What have they done),” wrote another Internet user. “Ugh cringe,” commented another person. “One more song in the bin,” read one comment while another added: “One more classic is ruined by the remake.”

Read More

58 mins ago
Andrew Garfield explains why his role in Spider-Man felt like playing a game

In multiple media contacts including during a recent interview on SiriusXM's The...
1 hour ago
Lata Mangeshkar's doctor requests to stop 'disturbing speculation'

Pratit Samdani, Lata Mangeshkar's doctor at Breach Candy Hospital, tweeted a health...
1 hour ago
Throwback: Things Sushant Singh planned to do apart from films

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death shocked everyone on June...
2 hours ago
Preity Zinta goes 'down memory lane' as she praises the movie 'Main Ne Pyar Kiya'

The Bollywood diva Preity Zinta has put up her sweet weekend plans...
2 hours ago
What we tried (and loved) at Karachi Eat 2022

What started off with a few stalls at Frere Hall back in...
2 hours ago
There’s a nip in the air…

If you are a Karachite or find yourself living in any southern...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Shehnaaz's reaction
18 mins ago
Katrina has become ‘Punjab ki Katrina’, watch Shehnaaz’s hilarious reaction

Katrina Kaif has been labeled "Punjab's Katrina Kaif" after marrying actor Vicky...
Ananya Pandey
31 mins ago
Ananya Pandey looks glamorous in a corset and shorts

The gloomy and intense teaser for Gahraiyaan, starring Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone,...
39 mins ago
Three die, nine go missing as two boats overturn near Thatta

THATTA: At least three people have died and nine others have gone...
Malaika Arora
50 mins ago
Malaika Arora opens up about being judged for her clothes, ‘I am not silly’

Malaika Arora spoke out about being judged for her clothing choices, saying...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement