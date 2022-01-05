Netizens went crazy after Ahmed Ali Akbar shares ‘Parizaad’ chips on Instgaram

‘Parizaad’ is now available in chips and now you can enjoy watching the most hyped Pakistani drama, with ‘Parizaad’ chips.

Ahmed Ali Akbar aka Parizaad, who is enjoying the fame of his drama serial shared a picture of Parizaad’s chip on his Instagram and is expecting Parizaad’s naswar too. His hilarious post left his fans crazy as they started commenting on some funny replies.

“Ya Allah tera shukr, Bas ab naswar bhi,” he captioned the post.

The super hit drama Parizaad is indeed the talk of the town these days, with some critical and some commercial acclamation. Ahmed Ali Akbar who is playing the lead character Parizaad gave his finest performance, while all the other characters also making their mark in the industry by it.