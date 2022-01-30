New binge worthy shows hitting Netflix this month

Inventing Anna – Limited Series

A limited tv series based on the New York article titled How Anna Delvey (played by Julia Garner) tricked New York’s party people follows a journalist, Vivian (Anna Chlumsky) on a journey to delve deeper into the case of Anna Delvey or Anna Sorokin, no one can really be sure. Anna is a German Instagram legend, with allegedly no money or status to her name or known parents and connections, but made it big in New York’s social scene, while pulling off one of the biggest thefts in recorded history. Inventing Anna takes us on a 10 episode long journey into the lives of the wealthy and prominent and Anna making the most of their surplus wealth. The series is set to be released on 11th February 2022 with all its episodes being released on the same, a potential binge worthy show right around the corner.

Vikings: Valhalla – Season 1

An action packed spinoff sequence to the original Vikings, set to premiere on 25th February 2022, jumps forward over a hundred years following the final battles of the Ragnar Sons. We will follow the adventures of Leif Erikson (played by Sam Corlett), Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), Harald Hardrada (Leo Suter) and the Norman King William the Conqueror as the Vikings are set to be avenged. The Vikings don their armour and ready for battle and try to keep the peace within their ranks as they look to conquer England as payback for their lost brothers. Brace yourselves for some gory battle scenes and heart winning speeches as “This blood is not my blood. It is our blood. It is Viking blood.”

Finding Ola – Season 1

Ola (played by Hend Sabry) seems to be happy and have her life under control, with her husband, 2 children and mother – or so she thought. After undergoing a life altering event Ola is forced to stop and reconsider her way of life in this fast paced world and simultaneously work towards rediscovering and even reinventing herself. Ola struggles with juggling her responsibilities of being a great daughter, mother and her job as a pharmacist, while also letting loose and trying to live life and learning to love again. Watch as Ola takes on big challenges like starting her own skin care business and actually having fun starting on February 3rd 2022.

Murderville – Season 1

Murderville is a comedy crime fiction based on the hit BBC Three series Murder in Successville. The six episodes follow Senior Detective Terry Seattle (played by Will Arnett) solving a new crime averyday, with a new partner everytime, including Annie Murphy, Conan O’Brien, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani , Sharon Stone and former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch. But there’s a catch- each episode’s guest star isn’t being given the script, they have no idea what is about to happen to them. The guest star and Terry Seattle will have to improvise their way through the case with the guest star having to name the killer, alone. Be prepared to be sucked into a world of crime and laughter, two words we never thought we would read together in the same sentence, thankfully we won’t have to wait that long with Murderville set to be released on February 3rd 2022.

Sweet Magnolias – Season 2

Sweet Magnolias is an American romantic drama streaming television series based on the Sweet Magnolias novels by Sherryl Woods. On its debut last May, the TV series quickly gained millions of viewers worldwide, leaving them all on a massive cliffhanger, but the tv series is finally back for a second season set to release on February 4th 2022. Sweet Magnolias follows three South Carolina women, Maddie Townsend (played by JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue Sullivan (Brooke Elliott), Helen Decatur (Heather Headley), best friends since childhood, as they together weave through the complexities of romance, career, and family. This season comes to reshape all relationships and dynamics you have come to know, unravelling secrets and unveiling surprises, the second season is sure to be a ride.

The Cupheads show – Season 1

The Cuphead show is based on an award winning video game, following the adventure of two cup brothers, cuphead, the impulsive and adventurous of the two, and Mugman, the cautious yet persuadable one. The two brothers scour their homeland of the Inkwell Isles in search of fun and adventure while always having each other’s back. The tv series starts off with the 2 brothers stumbling into some sort of carnival, what they don’t know is that it’s a trick from the Devil.

If the tv series is half as exciting and energetic as the trailer, we are in for a delightful watch.

Welcome to the cuphead show!

Raising Dion – Season 2

After a long wait with the first season ending in late 2019, Raising Dion is finally back for a second season, set to be released on February 1st 2022. Raising Dion is a bingeable Netflix Original superhero-drama series based on the comic book series of the same name by author Dennis Liu, who had ample involvement in the production of the TV series. the series follows single mom Nicole (played by Alisha Wainwright) and son Dion (Ja’Siah Young) as they deal with the loss of Dion’s father, Mark (Michael B. Jordan), when one day Dion starts showing signs of supernatural powers and Nicole does everything in her power to protect her son from what his life might become. We await to see what new adventures Don goes on and the new enemies he has to battle in a nail biting second season.