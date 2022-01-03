Newlyweds Areeba Habib and Sadian at Qawali night happening now!
Newlyweds Areeba Habib and her husband Sadian Imran, who tied the knot last night are having a Qawali night happening now.
Their wedding took the internet by storm and now their Qawali night pictures and videos have been making the rounds on social media and the fans have been relishing the beautiful moments.
Read more: Areeba Habib’s shendi is the talk of the town event
Areeba donned a beautiful red velvet sari, looks gorgeous at her Qawali Night happening right now alongside her husband and the couple look perfect together.
On her big day, the Jalan actress donned an embellished golden and red bridal attire with traditional jewelry, while Sadain picked out a black sherwani.
