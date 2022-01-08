Nia Sharma recalls not getting paid for work, ‘treated like a mule’

While working in the television industry, Nia Sharma claims she was “taken for granted” and “treated like a mule.” She went on to say that things are different on digital platforms, where actors are treated with far more respect.

Nia stated in an interview that she “worked in the most heinous conditions.” She discussed how actors are labeled as unprofessional if they leave the set after a 12-hour shift and are sometimes given ‘filthy’ vanity trailers.

Talking about not getting her dues, Nia told Bollywood Bubble, “You work your a** off and you are begging for your payments. I have gone through that and I have fought. Like, ugly fights. I was the person, call it my bachpana (childishness) or whatever, I used to stand outside the studio. ‘Until my payment is made, I will not work.’ Yes, I have given those ultimatums because there was no other way my payment was going to be made. We have been made to beg, to cry and to plead,” she said.

“I have been denied my money but I made sure that I extract that money, no matter how. I was ready that you blacklist me or don’t give me work again, I never cared about those things. Yes, I fought and fought and fought like a queen to just get my money out,” she added.

Nia debuted on television with the show Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha. She went on to star in series like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai.