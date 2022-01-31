Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 10:31 am

Nida Yasir enjoys star-studded birthday event

Host Nida Yasir enjoyed a star-studded birthday with her friends and family members in a fairytale event that melted our hearts.

The former actress and now host looked eye-catchy in peachy pink traditional attire and complimented her look with a beautiful necklace.

The event was adorned by a lot of fraternity members who pulled off their time to celebrate Nida’s big day.

Birthday event videos and pictures are what we find taking rounds on the internet today.

Let’s have a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nida Yasir (@itsnidayasir.official)

