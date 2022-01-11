Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
11th Jan, 2022. 02:53 pm

Nida Yasir has a surprise for fans

Nida Yasir looks adorable at her brother’s wedding. Image: Instagram

Amid the ongoing wedding season, host Nida Yasir was also relishing the wedding of her brother and has something in the box to surprise her fans.

Former actress and now host Nida took to her Instagram to share the first look of the bride and announced amazing news for her fans.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nida Yasir (@itsnidayasir.official)

Read more: WATCH: Nida Yasir’s ‘Makhna’ grooves lit up the dance floor

The Nadaniyaan star disclosed that her newlywed brother and his wife will be coming live on her morning show on the 13th of this month and this she did truly for her fans to meet her new family member.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nida Yasir (@itsnidayasir.official)

Yasir also shared some pictures from the wedding ceremony including the one that showed her with teary eyes in memory of her mother who left this world a few months back.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nida Yasir (@itsnidayasir.official)

Read more: Nida Yasir shares a sneak peek into her travel diaries!

Being a promising host and actress, Nida loves to hog the limelight and this time too, she is bringing the newlyweds on her show to excite the audience.

