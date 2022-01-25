Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 06:52 pm

Nirmala Maghani issues Rs.100m legal notice to Xulfi in Tu Jhoom controversy

In Tu Jhoom controversy, Nirmala Maghani’s legal team served Xulfi with Rs. 100 million legal notice on Monday for a copyright breach involving Coke Studio season 14th song.

The notification, issued to the musical show’s producer, Xulfi, indicated that Nirmala had provided Tu Mera Ranjha compositions back in June 2021 in the hopes of getting her big break, but Xulfi did not answer. Instead, he came up with the same song for Coke Studio a year later.

The notification demanded that Xulfi stop using her song instead of obtaining formal authorization from Nirmala.

The issued notice read, “My client (Nirmala Maghani) on June 14, 2021, sent her compositions including the composition of Tu Mera Ranjha to you on your mobile, through WhatsApp messenger which all were in the form of voice notes.”

“That as per the copyright laws you don’t have the right to telecast/broadcast or upload on YouTube the said song unless you have obtained permission from my client as it’s made based on notes and composition of my client.”

“That you are hereby instructed that you should apply [for] and obtain permission or license from my client and unless said is granted to you please remove the song from every social media website, YouTube and from [the] album of Coke Studio 14 as it is infringing upon the rights of my client.”

GIRAFFE PAKISTAN, the company which Xulfi co-founded, and is also part of Coke Studio 14 responding to the notice, said, “We have received a notice last evening and our legal team will respond to it through the correct channels in due course. As such, we are constrained to limit our responses in deference to the legal process initiated by Ms Maghani.

