Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 07:24 pm

Nora Fatehi is queen of chic airport looks in Jacket and shorts: Photos and videos

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi is queen of chic airport looks in Jacket and shorts: Photos and videos

Whether on the red carpet, on vacation, or catching a jet out of the port, actress Nora Fatehi never ceases to stun fashion reviewers with her unique wardrobe choices. The Dilbar Girl did the same thing today, when she was photographed arriving at the Mumbai airport in the morning by photographers. With her gorgeous OOTD, the actress demonstrated that she is the queen of smart airport looks.

Nora was photographed when she arrived at the Mumbai airport today. For her trip out of Mumbai, she chose a lovely coordinated suit that was both stylish and elegantly comfortable. Nikita Wadhwa Mhaisalkar’s designer label provided the outfit for the dancer turned actor. Continue scrolling to see her photos and videos.

Nora Fatehi

Nora wore an aubergine-colored crepe jacket to complete her jet-set style. It has large notch lapel collars, long sleeves, padded shoulders with a layer on the front and back, an open front, and matching belted cuffs. It’s ideal for stepping up your layering game during the winter months.

 

Nora wore the knee-length coat with a pair of high-waisted shorts with pleated front elements, folded cuffs, and a waist ribbon tie. In the end, Nora completed the look with a black turtleneck. Nora’s physique was emphasised by the bodycon fit.

 

Read More

14 mins ago
Priyanka Chopra says she was embarrassed at Aitraaz screening

Priyanka Chopra discussed her role as a "sexually charged character" in Aitraaz,...
30 mins ago
In pictures: Maya Ali splashes colour with a bright smile

Maya Ali, the queen of the showbiz industry, is a diva of comfy...
32 mins ago
Malaika Arora opens up about finding love in 40s

Malaika Arora wrote a statement on Friday on how it's okay to...
42 mins ago
Neha Dhupia drops unseen photos from Katrina-Vicky's wedding

Actress Neha Dhupia, who attended Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding, revealed...
49 mins ago
Khushi Kapoor hugs dad Boney as they watch a horror movie

The filmmaker Boney Kapoor can be seen enjoying a movie with his...
55 mins ago
Sara Loren shares a glimpse of her dance performance

Sara Loren is a Pakistani media personality, model, and actress. She is...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Katrina Kaif
25 seconds ago
When Katrina Kaif poses the famous ‘Side Wala Swag’ like Akshay Kumar

Major Throwback on Monday, the actress, Katrina Kaif modeled herself after her...
Kareena Kapoor
6 mins ago
Kareena Kapoor says ‘My kids are absolutely monsters’

Kareena Kapoor teased the new Hotel Transylvania: Transformania effect on Instagram with...
Ali Zafar Meesha Shafi
12 mins ago
Meesha Shafi’s exemption plea rejected by the court

A Lahore district court seized with a defamation lawsuit brought by musician...
14 mins ago
Priyanka Chopra says she was embarrassed at Aitraaz screening

Priyanka Chopra discussed her role as a "sexually charged character" in Aitraaz,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600