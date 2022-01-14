Nora Fatehi is queen of chic airport looks in Jacket and shorts: Photos and videos

Whether on the red carpet, on vacation, or catching a jet out of the port, actress Nora Fatehi never ceases to stun fashion reviewers with her unique wardrobe choices. The Dilbar Girl did the same thing today, when she was photographed arriving at the Mumbai airport in the morning by photographers. With her gorgeous OOTD, the actress demonstrated that she is the queen of smart airport looks.

Nora was photographed when she arrived at the Mumbai airport today. For her trip out of Mumbai, she chose a lovely coordinated suit that was both stylish and elegantly comfortable. Nikita Wadhwa Mhaisalkar’s designer label provided the outfit for the dancer turned actor. Continue scrolling to see her photos and videos.

Nora wore an aubergine-colored crepe jacket to complete her jet-set style. It has large notch lapel collars, long sleeves, padded shoulders with a layer on the front and back, an open front, and matching belted cuffs. It’s ideal for stepping up your layering game during the winter months.

Nora wore the knee-length coat with a pair of high-waisted shorts with pleated front elements, folded cuffs, and a waist ribbon tie. In the end, Nora completed the look with a black turtleneck. Nora’s physique was emphasised by the bodycon fit.