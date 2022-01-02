Nora Fatehi Kisses Guru Randhawa In The Kapil Sharma Show, WATCH VIDEO

Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa were guests on a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. The couple was spotted promoting their new single, “Dance Meri Rani.” During the programme, Kapil Sharma pointed out that Guru made Nora a robot in the dance video for ‘Naach Meri Rani,’ while she is a mermaid in ‘Dance Meri Rani.’ He also inquired about Guru’s dancing abilities, asking Nora if they had improved over time. Nora responded by adding that Guru only began dancing because of her. She also quipped that if it hadn’t been for her, Guru’s dance videos would have featured the same routines. Guru Randhawa was enraged by Nora’s remark, which he described as “mean.” Nora, on the other hand, giggled and kissed in return.

The song Dance Meri Rani has been released and has received a lot of positive feedback from the public. It features Nora and Guru in their sexiest looks yet. Nora is working with Guru Randhawa for the second time this year. They previously collaborated on the Naach Meri Rani music video. Guru Randhawa and Zahrah S Khan perform the song. Rashmi Virag wrote the song and Tanishk Bagchi composed the music.

Nora Fatehi, on the other hand, just tested positive for coronavirus. The actor is currently under the care of a doctor.