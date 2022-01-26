Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 03:22 am

Nora Fatehi looks dead gorgeous in leopard print bikini: WATCH VIDEO

One of Bollywood’s hottest actresses is Nora Fatehi. She has a devoted following on social media, and she never fails to share glimpses of her daily routine with them. When Nora posts a sexy photo, the Internet erupts and the digital world buzzes. You can find everything on Nora’s Instagram account: behind-the-scenes snapshots, beach shots, and even professional portraits. A few days ago, Nora had a chance to post many movies from her time at the pool. However, to say that Nora was stunning in the videos would be an understatement.

As she swam in the pool, Nora posted the videos on her Instagram feed. She opted for a leopard-print bikini and a loose ponytail. She also included the song Do you love me? by Nikitha Gandhi from the film Baaghi 3 while posting the videos. When Disha Patani’s performance of this song became viral, the Internet was in awe. There’s no disputing that Nora’s sultry demeanour gave Disha’s song credit.

Nora Fatehi

Nora had recently been diagnosed with COVID-19 and had recently recovered. Instagram was the medium she used to inform her followers. “Hey friends, regrettably, I am now battling Covid,” she stated in her post. It’s really hit me hard, to be honest! I’ve been in bed on a doctor’s orders for a few days now. Please, everyone, use your masks and be safe! This virus spreads quickly and has the potential to affect anyone. There is a chance that you may get the same negative reaction as I did, so please be careful! For the time being, all that counts is that I get better. Your health is of the utmost importance! “Take care and be careful.”

 

