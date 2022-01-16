Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

16th Jan, 2022. 07:16 pm

Nora Fatehi sizzles in a glittery outfit, see photos

Nora Fatehi, a Bollywood actress and dancer, has been one of the most celebrated actresses in Bollywood, and her more than a decade-long career attests to that. The Dibar girl is currently creating a lot of buzzes when it comes to fashion. With a career as long as hers, she has surely picked up a trick or two to look impeccable wherever she goes.

Turning to Instgaram, the Street Dancer actress sizzled in stunning glitz and glittery electrifying outfit. And her fans just could not get their eyes off. The dress then hugs her body perfectly while also showing off her gorgeous curves and long-toned legs, taking our breath away. She added more height to her tall frame by opting for matching strappy heels and an embellished neckpiece.

“Somebody plz tell him who the eff I is.. i mack them dudes up, back coupes up, and chuck the deuce up,” Nora captioned her pictures.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

