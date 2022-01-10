Nora Fatehi’s Photos in leopard bodycon dress Goes Viral

Nora Fatehi is a workaholic in every sense of the word, and she hasn’t let anything stop her. The 29-year-old actress has returned to work with a bang after recently testing negative for Covid-19. The Satyameva Jayate 2 actress shared a photo of her recent work on Instagram, wearing an outfit that we’re admiring for our next outing.



Nora Fatehi posed in a bodycon dress from Yas Couture, a devotee of proper fits and ensembles that show off her sculpted physique. Nora wore a bodycon dress with leopard stripes in a variety of vivid and vibrant colours. The full-sleeved, high-neck suit was the right snug fit for a cold winter evening.

Nora’s ensemble was flawlessly accessorised with a pair of maroon stiletto shoes, bold silver rings, and subtle earrings, thanks to ace celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani.

Nora’s glam game was on spot as well. The star’s makeup included side-parted hair curled into tight waves, precisely contoured cheekbones, filled-in brows, highlighted cheeks, and ruby red lips. Her nails, too, were immaculately manicured in a gorgeous chocolate brown tone that complemented her ensemble.