Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

10th Jan, 2022. 04:44 pm

Nora Fatehi’s Photos in leopard bodycon dress Goes Viral

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi’s Photos in leopard bodycon dress Goes Viral

Nora Fatehi is a workaholic in every sense of the word, and she hasn’t let anything stop her. The 29-year-old actress has returned to work with a bang after recently testing negative for Covid-19. The Satyameva Jayate 2 actress shared a photo of her recent work on Instagram, wearing an outfit that we’re admiring for our next outing.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi posed in a bodycon dress from Yas Couture, a devotee of proper fits and ensembles that show off her sculpted physique. Nora wore a bodycon dress with leopard stripes in a variety of vivid and vibrant colours. The full-sleeved, high-neck suit was the right snug fit for a cold winter evening.

Nora’s ensemble was flawlessly accessorised with a pair of maroon stiletto shoes, bold silver rings, and subtle earrings, thanks to ace celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani.

Nora’s glam game was on spot as well. The star’s makeup included side-parted hair curled into tight waves, precisely contoured cheekbones, filled-in brows, highlighted cheeks, and ruby red lips. Her nails, too, were immaculately manicured in a gorgeous chocolate brown tone that complemented her ensemble.

Read More

53 mins ago
Sami Khan starrer Lafangey to hit screens soon

Pakistani actor Sami Khan starrer Lafangey will hit the cinemas this year,...
54 mins ago
South Korean actor O Yeong-su bags the first Golden Globe award for Korea

On Monday, South Korean actor O Yeong-su, who plays Player 001 in...
1 hour ago
Kardashians under hot waters after old clip with 'racist' remarks went viral

Internet users seem to boycott the new Kardashians show after an old...
1 hour ago
Ayesha Omar showers love on Sajal & Saboor for recreating their mother's wedding look

Actress Ayesha Omar pours in love for sisters, Sajal Aly and Saboor...
2 hours ago
Netizens call out Sakina Samo for boycotting Netflix's 'The Crown'

Veteran actress Sakina Samo has announced to boycott the fifth season of...
2 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra enters new year with a new hair look

Actress Priyanka Chopra entered New Year with a new hair look and...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

massive python
1 min ago
Stunned Netizens: A man carries a massive python on his shoulder

A man was seen in this viral video carrying a massive snake...
Amar Khan
3 mins ago
Amar Khan’s Hot and Sizzling Dance Video at Saboor Aly’s Wedding Goes Viral

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari's lovely wedding celebrations have been sweeping the...
Gulf
12 mins ago
Gulf ministers visit China amid energy fears

BEIJING: Foreign ministers from oil-rich Gulf states arrived in Beijing on Monday...
Pakistan’s
18 mins ago
Pakistan’s official wants continued support for exports despite fiscal tightening

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s top commerce official is pushing the government to bet big...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600