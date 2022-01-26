Only Fools and Horses star Patrick Murray shares Lungs cancer news
Only Fools and Horses star Patrick Murray has revealed that he has been diagnosed with Lungs cancer.
Patrick took to Twitter to pronounce that doctors had diagnosed a tumor in his lung.
This led to a pet scan which covers a much larger area .
To my wonderful surprise these lesions were not cancerous but the scan did find an EARLY stage cancerous tumour in my lung .
This has since been removed and I am tweeting now , which would not be the case if I hadn’tAdvertisement
— Patrick Murray (@PatMurray000) January 21, 2022
In the Tweet wrote: “Naturally I wanted to keep my own health problems private, but failing to fully endorse this ad would be selfish.
“Thanks to my ultrascan I have a fighting chance.
“It showed my organs needed further investigation and tumors were spotted.
“This led to a PET scan which covers a much larger area.
“To my wonderful surprise these lesions were not cancerous but the scan did find an early-stage cancerous ttumorin my lung. This has since been removed.
“I am tweeting now, which wouldn’t be the case if I hadn’t had the ultrasound all those months ago.
“A lot of people put these symptoms down to age and the discomfort to simply having a weak stomach.
“Please don’t ignore it if it persists.
“As for me, and thanks to the NHS, I can now see the same beautiful horizon as you.”
Patrick performed in a total of 20 episodes of Only Fool and Horses.
Since the show ended in 2003, Patrick appeared in big-screen characters, including The Firm and Curse of the Pink Panther.
He quit working amid his battle with Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
Download BOL News App for latest news