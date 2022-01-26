Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 06:43 pm

Only Fools and Horses star Patrick Murray shares Lungs cancer news

Only Fools and Horses’ Mickey actor Patrick Murray shares cancer diagnosis (Image: BBC)

Only Fools and Horses star Patrick Murray has revealed that he has been diagnosed with Lungs cancer.

Patrick took to Twitter to pronounce that doctors had diagnosed a tumor in his lung.


In the Tweet wrote: “Naturally I wanted to keep my own health problems private, but failing to fully endorse this ad would be selfish.

“Thanks to my ultrascan I have a fighting chance.

“It showed my organs needed further investigation and tumors were spotted.

“This led to a PET scan which covers a much larger area.

“To my wonderful surprise these lesions were not cancerous but the scan did find an early-stage cancerous ttumorin my lung. This has since been removed.

“I am tweeting now, which wouldn’t be the case if I hadn’t had the ultrasound all those months ago.

“A lot of people put these symptoms down to age and the discomfort to simply having a weak stomach.

“Please don’t ignore it if it persists.

“As for me, and thanks to the NHS, I can now see the same beautiful horizon as you.”

Patrick performed in a total of 20 episodes of Only Fool and Horses.

Since the show ended in 2003, Patrick appeared in big-screen characters, including The Firm and Curse of the Pink Panther.

He quit working amid his battle with Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

 

