Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 06:07 pm

Oscar Isaac; latest superhero in Marvel’s Moon Knight series.

Marvel Studios is gearing up for a new year with a new slate of films. There are already a number of fascinating projects in the works, including Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk, and another series has been added to our list of things to watch. The trailer for Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac, will be released on March 30.

Read more: Eternals – Marvel’s latest offering is both confusing and boring!

The show is about an ex-soldier named Marc Spector, who also goes by the name Steven Grant (played by Isaac) and suffers from an identity crisis. His insomnia makes him a channel for Khonshu, an Egyptian moon god, which exacerbates his anxieties.

The show’s trailer starts with Kid Cudi’s 2008 hit “Day ‘N’ Nite,” with Steven/Marc holding a Rubik’s cube while talking to a hotline about his sleeping condition and the gap between his life and his dreams. He leaps from his bed only to discover that he is tethered to it.

Read more: Disney postpone the release of many Marvel sequels and the fifth “Indiana Jones” movie

He seemed to have forgotten how he ended up in this situation and goes about his day at the museum. Later, he meets another figure, played by Ethan Hawke, who advises Steve/Marc to follow and embrace the evil within. Later in the clip, he is engulfed by the Moon Knight, who is seen beating up on another creature.

Moon Knight is a brand-new superhero for the Marvel Universe, as opposed to prior Disney Plus shows that concentrated on established Marvel heroes.

Watch the trailer here: 

 

 

